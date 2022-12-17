DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DD opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

