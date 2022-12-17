Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $347,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. JB Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

PFE opened at $51.40 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

