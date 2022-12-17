Tiaa Fsb Acquires 24,238 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. American National Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $144.46 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.14 and a 200 day moving average of $159.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

