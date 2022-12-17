Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

