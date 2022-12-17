Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 361 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 120.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.8 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

O opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.90. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

