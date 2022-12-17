E&G Advisors LP Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5,110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $171.72 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day moving average of $195.98.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $192.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.52.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

