Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.46 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

