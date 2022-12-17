Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 2,008 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 184.4% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,838 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

Shares of TSLA opened at $150.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.55 and its 200 day moving average is $241.15. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.04 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

