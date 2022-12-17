Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s 6th Largest Position

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 243.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 2.5% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 249.2% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 365,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $245,917,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 232.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 10.3% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesla to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.91.

TSLA opened at $150.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.15. The company has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.04 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

