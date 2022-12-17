Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $529.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.