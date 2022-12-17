iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Wealth increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.61 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $116.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $99.31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

