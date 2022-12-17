RDA Financial Network Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $129.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

