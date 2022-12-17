New Capital Management LP Purchases 354 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.91.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.04 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

