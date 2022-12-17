RDA Financial Network Purchases 641 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PG opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day moving average of $140.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

