Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.47.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
