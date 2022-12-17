Bell Bank Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bell Bank decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.44.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $323.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.35 and a 200-day moving average of $296.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

