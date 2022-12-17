Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $431.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

