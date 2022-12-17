Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Cut by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 24,086.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 167,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $311.40 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $429.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.32 and its 200-day moving average is $327.41.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

