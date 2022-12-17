Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Cut by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 24,086.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 167,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.1 %

Paycom Software Profile

NYSE:PAYC opened at $311.40 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $429.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.32 and its 200-day moving average is $327.41.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

