Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after buying an additional 1,319,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $112.24 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.