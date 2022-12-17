Tiaa Fsb Sells 100,407 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,745 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100,407 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $337.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.19.

Shares of ADBE opened at $338.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.04. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88. The stock has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

