Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 14,132.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,718 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of -306.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

