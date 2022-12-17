iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

ICF stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.