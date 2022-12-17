Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,822 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.65.

Shares of ACN opened at $264.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.95 and a 200 day moving average of $285.05. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

