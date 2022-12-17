McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE MCD opened at $266.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.70. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

