Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys 875 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,356,000. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 6,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 14,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 112,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 196,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.