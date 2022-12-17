Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 16,120.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in AbbVie by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,707,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

