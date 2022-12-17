AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16,120.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

