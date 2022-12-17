Woodstock Corp Sells 1,189 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Pfizer Stock Down 4.1 %

PFE stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

