Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,953 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $266.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.34 and a 200 day moving average of $256.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

