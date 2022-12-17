Woodstock Corp Sells 118 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.1 %

MCD opened at $266.12 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

