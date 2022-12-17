Addenda Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.