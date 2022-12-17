The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

