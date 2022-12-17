Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after buying an additional 1,784,464 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after buying an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after buying an additional 4,389,435 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

O opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.90. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

