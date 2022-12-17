Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 33,905 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 18,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average is $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

