Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $85.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average is $87.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

