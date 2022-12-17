Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

