Canandaigua National Corp Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

