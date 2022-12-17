Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 698 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $339.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.65. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $481.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

