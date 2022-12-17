Canandaigua National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. The company has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

