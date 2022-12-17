Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 42.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $167,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 21.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $68,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

