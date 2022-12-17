Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

