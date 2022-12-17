Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys 348 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

