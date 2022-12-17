Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $51.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

