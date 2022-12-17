Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.67.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $232.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.15. The company has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.