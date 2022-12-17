The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Increased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,471 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

