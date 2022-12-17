Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 882 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $218.92 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.39 and a 200-day moving average of $239.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

