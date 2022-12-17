Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

NYSE:XOM opened at $104.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

