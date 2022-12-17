Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Lowered by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $218.92 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

