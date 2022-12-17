Telemus Capital LLC Sells 269 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $555.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $495.70 and its 200-day moving average is $506.64. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.89%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

