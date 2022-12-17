DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.04 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.